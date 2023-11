BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global 92Sy.MU said disruption on its ride-hailing app on Nov. 27 was due to an underlying system software failing and not a cyberattack, the company said in a statement on its social media on Wednesday.

