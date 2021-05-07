US Markets
China's Didi Chuxing to take 3.1% of passenger ride fees as profit

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which is backed by SoftBank 9984.T, Alibaba BABA.N and Tencent 0700.HK, said on Friday that 3.1% of passenger fees for rides will go towards its profit last year.

Drivers can on average get 79.1% of what customers pay for a ride, Didi posted on WeChat. This is the first time it offers details of its income structure from ride-hailing services in 2020.

It added that it would adjust its pricing strategy after receiving driver's advises. Didi also operates other businesses including sharing bikes, grocery and logistics services.

Nine-year-old Didi Didi Chuxing has mandated Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N to lead its blockbuster initial public offering in New York, sources told Reuters.

Didi's CEO Cheng Wei said last year the company aimed to complete 100 million orders a day and have 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022.

