China's Didi Chuxing to start ride-hailing service in South Africa

Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
China's Didi Chuxing, which is backed by SoftBank, said on Monday it would start a ride-hailing service in Cape Town, South Africa.

Didi already operates in Japan, Australia, Russia and several South American markets.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

