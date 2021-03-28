China's Didi Chuxing to start ride-hailing service in South Africa

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China's Didi Chuxing, which is backed by SoftBank 9984.T, said on Monday it would start a ride-hailing service in Cape Town, South Africa.

Didi already operates in Japan, Australia, Russia and several South American markets.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

