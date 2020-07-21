China's Didi Chuxing says it currently has no plans for IPO

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's dominant ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday that an initial public offering (IPO) was not its top priority, and the company did not have any related plan for the moment.

Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday that Didi was making preparations for an IPO in Hong Kong.

