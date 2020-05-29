China's Didi Chuxing raises over $500 mln for autonomous driving unit

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China's Didi Chuxing said on Friday it had completed a fundraising round of over $500 million for its autonomous driving subsidiary.

The ridehailing giant said the round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and marks the first time Didi's autonomous driving business has brought in external funding since it was established.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun; editing by Jason Neely)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.