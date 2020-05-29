China's Didi Chuxing raises over $500 mln for autonomous driving unit

China's Didi Chuxing said on Friday it had completed a fundraising round of over $500 million for its autonomous driving subsidiary.

The ridehailing giant said the round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and marks the first time Didi's autonomous driving business has brought in external funding since it was established.

