China's Didi Chuxing launches standalone, cheaper ride-hailing service

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday it has launched a new standalone ride-hailing service that targets younger customers and offers cheaper rides compared to its main app. Didi said in a statement the new servicei s named "Huaxiaozhu".

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday it has launched a new standalone ride-hailing service that targets younger customers and offers cheaper rides compared to its main app.

Didi, China's biggest ride-hailing company and backed by Japan's SoftBank 9984.T, said in a statement the new service is named "Huaxiaozhu" and that it has already been launched in some cities in China's southwestern province of Guizhou and the eastern province of Shandong.

The new service is not embedded in Didi's existing platform. Huaxiaozhu has a separate app with a logo that looks like a money pot.

"Spending less money means saving more money," Huaxiaozhu said in a post on its official Weibo account announcing the launch.

Rides booked via Huaxiaozhu start from as low as 5.5 yuan ($0.79) and users can earn discount vouchers for rides by participating in activities offered by the app, such as recommending the service to friends.

The launch of Huaxiaozhu follows Didi's roll-out of new delivery and logistics services this year in an expansion of its operations in China.

It also comes after Didi CEO Cheng Wei said in April the company aimed to complete 100 million orders a day and have 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022.

Didi said on Wednesday an initial public offering (IPO) was not a priority for the company and that it did not have any plan for one after Chinese media reported it was preparing to float its shares in Hong Kong.

($1 = 6.9998 yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing, and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Louise Heavens and Tom Hogue)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters