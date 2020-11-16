China's Didi Chuxing, BYD roll out customized car model for ride-hailing service

Adds details on vehicle

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD 002594.SZ on Monday launched their purpose-built D1 van model for ride-hailing services, the first model the ride-hailing giant has unveiled since it said it was working on such a vehicle in 2018.

SoftBank-backed 9984.T Didi and Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, started to jointly design and develop the model two years ago, which will have larger leg-room for back seat passengers.

The move underscores how tech firms, from software makers for self-driving vehicles to car-sharing platforms, are disrupting traditional automakers amid major shifts towards electric vehicles and pay-per-use models.

The electric, compact D1 model, which was announced by Didi's CEO Will Cheng at an event in Beijing, has a sliding door on its right side to prevent passengers from opening the door and potentially hitting cyclists or pedestrians.

In 2018, Didi formed an alliance with automakers to develop purpose-built cars for ride-hailing, with the company offering its customers and operational skills to automakers wanting to develop their own ride-hailing services in return for design expertise.

Cheng said the company hopes to have one million vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities in 2025.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

