China's Didi Chuxing, automaker GAC jointly developing autonomous cars

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group's 601238.SS electric vehicle branch said on Monday it will develop autonomous driving cars with ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

Didi is currently making electric cars with BYD 1211.HK.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe, Editing by Louise Heavens)

