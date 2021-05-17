China's Didi Chuxing, automaker GAC jointly developing autonomous cars

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group's electric vehicle branch said on Monday it will develop autonomous driving cars with ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group's 601238.SS electric vehicle branch said on Monday it will develop autonomous driving cars with ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

Didi is currently making electric cars with BYD 1211.HK.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More