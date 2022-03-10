China's developer Logan makes interest payment amid liquidity crunch - sources

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Logan Group 3380.HK has paid interest on a U.S. dollar bond, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, clearing a debt hurdle as the company struggles with a liquidity crunch and weak investor confidence.

The company has made a $9.66 million semi-annual interest payment on its $280 million 6.9% June 2024 bond GG205091483= that was due Wednesday, the sources said. The bond's price has dived in recent weeks to around 15 cents on the dollar, yielding over 130%, amid plummeting faith in Logan's ability to service its debts.

Logan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rating agency S&P Global on Tuesday cut Logan Group to "B-" and put it on watch for further downgrades, noting that confidence in the company "is weakening much faster than our expectation."

Alongside its falling bond prices, Logan's shares have plunged nearly 70% this year to record lows.

S&P said plummeting confidence had materially reduced Logan's accessible cash balance, and that tighter funding channels would add to pressure on the company's liquidity.

S&P's action followed cuts by Fitch and Moody's a day earlier.

Refinitiv data shows the company and has 28 outstanding bonds totalling $7.06 billion, of which $989.74 million is due to mature this year.

Logan has said it has been talking with state-owned firms and financial institutions since January about asset disposals.

A source familiar with the matter said the firm has been in talks with holders of two onshore bonds that can be sold back early and mature on March 19 and 22, respectively, about payment extensions.

There was no clear plan yet, the source added.

On Thursday, Logan's Shenzhen-traded 1.51 billion yuan ($238.93 million) 5.5% March 2024 note CN112875SZ=, puttable on Mar. 19, dropped more than 30%, triggering automatic trading halts.

($1 = 6.3198 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shuyan Wang, Steven Bian and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shivani Singh)

