China’s demographic decline can be boon, not doom

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - For decades foreign companies and investors flocked to the People’s Republic seeking cheap labour, new markets and, for some, weaker protections for workers and the environment. As the country looks set to lose the title of World’s Most Populous Nation to India, some capitalists are wondering whether the next China is to be found there, or Indonesia, or Mexico. Yet China’s demographic doom is not certain.

The country’s population contracted by 850,000 last year, and United Nations forecasters now project it will shed 109 million people by 2050. While most East Asian societies are also aging, China’s declining birth and marriage rates imply a quiet vote of no-confidence in the future – and an indictment of official attempts to micromanage family sizes.

Before the pandemic, the main national pension fund was projected to be insolvent by 2035. Underinvestment in the safety net means Chinese couples must support grandparents plus offspring. An analysis by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences showed low-income families in the city spend more than two-thirds of their income on their only child. Social pressure to consume conspicuously and work endless office hours runs contrary to the sacrifices implicit in child-rearing. Few middle-class couples see room for a second child.

However, technically nothing stops this authoritarian government, overseeing the world’s most powerful export engine with vast financial reserves plus stakes in state enterprises holding an estimated $30 trillion in assets, from delivering more equitable distribution of wealth and better social services. An aging labour force’s productivity can be upgraded with automation and artificial intelligence. Encouraging immigration would also help. With a little effort, the “world’s factory floor” should be able to maintain its edge over emerging economies like India, which shares many of China’s downsides vis-à-vis courts, human rights, capital controls and protectionism, without duplicating the sophistication of its infrastructure, supply chains or intellectual property. China’s gross income per capita, a metric favoured by companies like Starbucks and Tesla, overtook Mexico’s in 2018 and is over five times India’s. These days executives are wary of following the siren call of low costs; they don’t want to repeat mistakes they made in China.

Sexism, stinginess and clumsiness are the biggest obstacles. Officials’ decision in 2021 to effectively put the online tutoring sector out of business on the theory that this would lower the cost of childrearing and thus increase family sizes was just plain dumb. Officials who call young couples to hector them to have children only aggravate their disaffection. It is hard to boost birth rates, but France and Scandinavia show it can be done. If last year’s population plunge inspires Beijing to smarten up policy, demographic stress need not augur economic decline.

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

China’s population declined by roughly 850,000 people to 1.41175 billion in 2022, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Jan. 17. It’s the first contraction in the country’s population since 1961.

The birth rate was 6.77 per 1,000 people, down from 7.52 in 2021 and marking the lowest such reading on record. The death rate was 7.37 per 1,000 people, which compares with a rate of 7.18 in 2021.

United Nations analysts project China's population will shrink by 109 million by 2050, more than triple the rate of their previous forecast in 2019.

(Editing by Antony Currie, Pranav Kiran and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.