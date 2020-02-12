China's defence ministry asks U.S. to rescind Equifax hacking indictments

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry asked the United States on Thursday to correct its mistakes and rescind the indictments against four Chinese military personnel in the 2017 Equifax EFX.N hacking case.

A defence ministry spokesman, in a statement, said the move was needed to avoid further damage to the relations of the two countries and the two armed forces.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

