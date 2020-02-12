US Markets

China's defence ministry asks U.S. to rescind Equifax hacking indictments

Contributor
Huizhong Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TAMI CHAPPELL

China's defence ministry asked the United States on Thursday to correct its mistakes and rescind the indictments against four Chinese military personnel in the 2017 Equifax hacking case.

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry asked the United States on Thursday to correct its mistakes and rescind the indictments against four Chinese military personnel in the 2017 Equifax EFX.N hacking case.

A defence ministry spokesman, in a statement, said the move was needed to avoid further damage to the relations of the two countries and the two armed forces.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Huizhong.Wu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692111; Reuters Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @huizhong_wu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular