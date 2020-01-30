China's December net gold imports via Hong Kong surge in December

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in December surged to 41.361 tonnes from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of gold, rose from 3.052 tonnes in November, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 46.68 tonnes from 5.563 tonnes in November.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

