China's December coal imports notch record high

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's coal imports hit a record monthly high in December, customs data showed on Friday, with full-year imports also surging 61.8% to a record high in 2023.

China, the world's largest coal consumer, imported 47.3 million metric tons of coal last month, up 8.7% from the November as buyers stocked up ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Feb. 10 this year.

A record-breaking cold wave in many parts of the country also drove up coal demand.

That brought 2023 imports to 474.42 million tons, the highest level on record, as the economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic coal prices increased while quality declined. That was higher than analysts' expectations of 460 million-470 million tons for the full year.

China's cabinet last month reinstated coal import tariffs of 3%-6% on nations without bilateral free trade agreements - applying largely to key suppliers Mongolia and Russia.

However, traders say the tariffs will not erase imported coal's price advantage, leading to a likely rise in imports again in 2024.

Still, some analysts think this year's imports could fall from 2023's record high, if rising renewable power generation continues to capture most of the growth in electricity demand.

