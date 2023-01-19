Commodities

China's Dec refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in December, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.

Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.

China exported 51,781 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, up 23120% from the 223 tonnes shipped there a year ago, the data showed.

The soaring exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Commodity

December-22

m/m pct chg

y/y pct chg

Copper cathodes

347,367

-3.06

-13.13

Copper concentrate

2,103,029

-12.80

2.09

Primary aluminium

127,646

15.33

55.16

Alumina

124,193

-36.66

-51.34

Bauxite

10,149,468

-13.91

16.30

Refined nickel

14,178

-0.20

-47.39

Nickel ore

2,757,591

-33.86

44.03

Nickel pig iron

619,905

3.81

84.50

Refined zinc

7,932

-31.79

-23.24

Zinc concentrate

415,157

-7.58

72.80

Refined lead

25

-41.86

-83.55

Lead concentrate

80,243

-36.97

0.76

Refined tin

3,349

-35.27

994.44

Tin concentrate

21,359

-19.56

60.30

Copper scrap

139,174

-13.87

-13.89

Aluminium scrap

127,931

1.05

-19.61

Steel scrap

57,480

-45.52

98.55

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom;)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

