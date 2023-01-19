China's Dec refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in December, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.
Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.
China exported 51,781 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, up 23120% from the 223 tonnes shipped there a year ago, the data showed.
The soaring exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Commodity
December-22
m/m pct chg
y/y pct chg
Copper cathodes
347,367
-3.06
-13.13
Copper concentrate
2,103,029
-12.80
2.09
Primary aluminium
127,646
15.33
55.16
Alumina
124,193
-36.66
-51.34
Bauxite
10,149,468
-13.91
16.30
Refined nickel
14,178
-0.20
-47.39
Nickel ore
2,757,591
-33.86
44.03
Nickel pig iron
619,905
3.81
84.50
Refined zinc
7,932
-31.79
-23.24
Zinc concentrate
415,157
-7.58
72.80
Refined lead
25
-41.86
-83.55
Lead concentrate
80,243
-36.97
0.76
Refined tin
3,349
-35.27
994.44
Tin concentrate
21,359
-19.56
60.30
Copper scrap
139,174
-13.87
-13.89
Aluminium scrap
127,931
1.05
-19.61
Steel scrap
57,480
-45.52
98.55
(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom;)
((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))
