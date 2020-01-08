China's Dec PPI falls 0.5% y/y, CPI up 4.5% y/y

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China's producer prices in December fell 0.5% from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth month of contraction as manufacturers struggled with weak demand and the U.S.-Sino trade war.

Analysts had expected factory-gate prices to fall 0.4% year-on-year, compared with a 1.4% drop in November.

The consumer price index in December rose 4.5% from a year earlier, unchanged from the gain in November and missing analysts' expectations of a 4.7% rise.

