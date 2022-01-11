China's Dec PPI +10.3% y/y, CPI +1.5% y/y, slows from Nov

China's factory-gate inflation rose at a slower pace in December as the prices of some raw materials fell, official data showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index (PPI) climbed 10.3% from a year earlier. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI index to gain 11.1% after a 12.9% rise in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

China's consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.5% year-on-year in December. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1.8% uptick, after a 2.3% increase in November.

The CPI rose 0.9% year-on-year in 2021, down from a 2.5% gain in 2020.

