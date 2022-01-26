China's Dec industrial profits grow 4.2% y/y

Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in December, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Profits rose 4.2% on-year in December, compared with a 9% gain reported in November.

For 2021, industrial firms' profits rose 34.3% year-on-year, versus a 38.0% rise in the first 11 months of last year, the statistics bureau said.

The industrial profits data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan ($3.16 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 6.3354 Chinese yuan)

