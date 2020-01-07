China's Dec forex reserves rise to $3.108 trillion

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose $12.3 billion in December to $3.108 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected China's reserves, the world's largest, to rise by $7.4 billion to $3.103 trillion, due to fluctuations in global exchange rates and the prices of foreign bonds that China holds.

Strict capital controls have helped China keep outflows under control over the past year despite an escalating trade war with the United States and weakening economic growth at home.

In December, the yuan CNY=CFXSrose about 1% against the dollar, but it still fell 1.5% over the year. CNY

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $95.406 billion at the end of December from $91.469 billion at the end of November.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((judy.hua@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-6627 1297; Reuters Messaging: judy.hua.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.