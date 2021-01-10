China's Dec factory prices fall at slowest pace in 10 months

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

Dec PPI -0.4% y/y vs -0.8% forecast in Reuters poll

Dec CPI +0.2% y/y vs +0.1% forecast in Reuters poll

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. The index was expected to fall 0.8%, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll, after a 1.5% drop in November.

The data comes as manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy expanded in December but at a slightly slower pace amid higher raw material costs.

On a monthly basis, PPI rose 1.1% in December after increasing 0.5% in November, pointing to improving corporate profitability.

Prices for raw materials fell 1.6% from a year ago, compared with a decline of 4.2% in the previous month.

China's industrial sector has staged an impressive rebound from the coronavirus shock thanks to surprisingly strong exports, helping to fuel a robust economic recovery. But rising global infections - and fresh coronavirus curbs in many countries - may cloud the outlook for Chinese manufacturers.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% from a year earlier in December, after easing 0.5% in November, the first fall since October 2009. Analysts in the Reuters poll had forecast a 0.1% rise.

Food prices rose 1.2% from a year ago, compared with a decline of 2.0% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Writing Se Young Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters