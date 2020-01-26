China's death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 -govt statement

China's death toll from the coronavirus discovered at the end of last year has risen to 80 and the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,744 cases as of Jan. 26, the national health commission said in a statement on its website.
