China's Daqing to boost oil refining and petrochemical production

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - The city of Daqing, home to China's largest oilfield by production, will embark on a five-year plan to expand oil refining and high-value added petrochemical production as part of Beijing's effort to boost the rust belt's economy.

Daqing, which lies in the northeastern province Heilongjiang, plans to increase crude oil refining quota at state-backed refineries and to apply for non-state crude oil imports licenses for independent refiners, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Thursday.

Crude output from the ageing Daqing oilfield is in decline even though the CNPC deployed some non-traditional drilling techniques. In 2019, output fell to 30.9 million tonnes from 32 million tonnes in 2018. At its peak in 2008, output stood at 40 million tonnes a year.

The NDRC will study plans to merge the Daqing and Harbin refineries, both owned by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) CNPET.UL in Heilongjiang, to launch a mega-size integrated oil refinery complex with annual crude oil processing capacity, and to focus on production of ethylene, propylene, aromatic hydrocarbon and butylene.

The Daqing and Harbin refineries have combined crude oil throughput capacity of 13 million tonnes.

The city, aiming to process 23.2 million tonnes of crude oil per annum by 2025, will also focus on refining and consuming Russian oil and gas resources, the statement said.

A natural gas pipeline connecting Russia's Siberian fields and Harbin, via Daqing, was launched in December last year.

According to the plan, Daqing will boost exploration of shale oil and tight oil. By 2025, it aims to maintain annual crude oil output at over 25 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

