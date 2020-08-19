China's Daqin railway resumes operations after train derailment

China's major coal railway, the Daqin line, resumed operations on Tuesday afternoon after a cargo train was derailed in an accident on Aug. 17, an official from Daqin Railway Co said on Wednesday.

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's major coal railway, the Daqin line, resumed operations on Tuesday afternoon after a cargo train was derailed in an accident on Aug. 17, an official from Daqin Railway Co 601006.SS said on Wednesday.

The railway, connecting the major coal mining region of Shanxi and northern port city of Qinhuangdao, is the biggest line transporting coal, by volume, in China.

Daqin line was temporarily shut down after the derailment, which according to local media reports happened in a suburban area of China's capital, Beijing, on Monday night.

The company official did not give further details on the cause of the accident or any casualties.

Daqin line transported 226.66 million tonnes of cargo in the first seven months of 2020, down 11.3% from the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by Daqin Railway on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Tom Daly and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

