China's Dalian Wanda Commercial raises $400 mln in US dollar bond -term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

January 12, 2023 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Management has raised $400 million via a two-year U.S. dollar bond, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal was the first offshore issuance by a Chinese property firm in several months.

The company is the property services arm of commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.