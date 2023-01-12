China's Dalian Wanda Commercial raises $400 mln in US dollar bond -term sheet

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Management has raised $400 million via a two-year U.S. dollar bond, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal was the first offshore issuance by a Chinese property firm in several months.

The company is the property services arm of commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group.

