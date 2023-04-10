China's Dalian exchange reduces price limits for soymeal, other futures contracts

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Monday it will lower the trading range for soymeal and soyoil futures contracts from 8% to 6% above or below their opening price and from 11% to 7% for liquefied petroleum gas.

It also reduced the trading ranges on corn starch, palm oil and PVC, citing "risk management measures".

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by John Stonestreet)

