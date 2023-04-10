Commodities

China's Dalian exchange reduces price limits for soymeal, other futures contracts

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 10, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Monday it will lower the trading range for soymeal and soyoil futures contracts from 8% to 6% above or below their opening price and from 11% to 7% for liquefied petroleum gas.

It also reduced the trading ranges on corn starch, palm oil and PVC, citing "risk management measures".

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by John Stonestreet)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.