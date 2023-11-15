News & Insights

China's Dalian exchange limits transactions in iron ore

November 15, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's state-backed Dalian Commodity Exchange on Wednesday set a limit on daily trading volumes for iron ore futures at no more than 500 lots on contracts for January to May 2024 delivery.

The adjustment, which will apply to non-futures company members or clients, will begin from the night session on Nov. 16, the exchange said in a statement.

The bourse will also raise margin requirements for speculative trading in iron ore futures contracts to 15% from 13%, starting from settlement on Nov 20.

The move came after a continuous rally in iron ore prices.

China's most-active January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 has surged 9% so far in November on stronger-than-expected industrial output in China and ongoing support for the country's ailing property sector.

It ended daytime trading at 971 yuan ($134.07) per metric ton on Wednesday, hitting its highest levels since May 2021.

