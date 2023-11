BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Thursday it will continue to strengthen its supervision of iron ore futures, and resolutely maintain the safe and stable operation of the market.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

