China's daily oil throughput rises in June as refineries resume after overhaul

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - China's daily oil refinery throughput in June rose 1.6% from a month ago, official data showed on Monday, as refiners resumed operations after completing spring maintenance and ramped up production to meet summer travel demand.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer was 60.95 million metric tons last month, equivalent to 14.83 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

June's figures represent a marginal increase on the 14.6 million bpd rate seen last month but surged by 10.2% from a low base in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Muyu Xu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.