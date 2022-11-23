China's daily COVID cases hit record high

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

November 23, 2022 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates with milestone, details

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic began nearly three years ago, official data showed.

Excluding imported cases, the number of new local cases was 31,444 on Nov. 23, of which 3,927 were symptomatic and 27,517 were asymptomatic, health authorities said on Thursday.

That number broke the previous record set on April 13, when local cases hit 29,317.

There was one death, compared with zero the previous day, pushing fatalities to 5,232. As of Nov. 23, mainland China had confirmed 297,516 COVID cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 509 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,139 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 23, local government data showed, compared with 388 symptomatic and 1,098 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Financial hub Shanghai reported nine symptomatic cases and 58 asymptomatic cases, compared with 15 symptomatic cases and 53 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 428 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 7,192 asymptomatic cases, compared with 235 symptomatic and 7,735 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 409 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 7,437 asymptomatic cases, compared with 215 symptomatic and 6,728 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.