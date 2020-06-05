China's Dada Nexus shares rise 14% in U.S. market debut

June 5 (Reuters) - Shares of online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd DADA.O jumped 14.3% in their stock market debut amid intense scrutiny of Chinese companies pursuing U.S. listings.

Dada's stock opened at $18.30, valuing the company at over $4 billion.

Earlier, Dada raised $320 million in an upsized initial public offering, which was priced at $16 per share. It had marketed a price range of $15 to $17 per American depositary share.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

