China's Dada Nexus shares rise 14% in U.S. market debut

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 5 (Reuters) - Shares of online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd DADA.O jumped 14.3% in their stock market debut amid intense scrutiny of Chinese companies pursuing U.S. listings.

Dada's stock opened at $18.30, valuing the company at over $4 billion.

Earlier, Dada raised $320 million in an upsized initial public offering, which was priced at $16 per share. It had marketed a price range of $15 to $17 per American depositary share.

