US Markets
DADA

China's Dada Nexus raises $320 mln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd on Friday raised $320 million in an upsized initial public offering, amid increased scrutiny of Chinese companies pursuing U.S. listings.

June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd on Friday raised $320 million in an upsized initial public offering, amid increased scrutiny of Chinese companies pursuing U.S. listings.

Dada priced its IPO of 20 million American Depository shares (ADS) at $16 each, valuing it at $13.99 billion.

The firm had earlier planned to sell 16.5 million shares at a range of $15–$17 per share.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((abhishek.manikandan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DADA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular