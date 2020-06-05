China's Dada Nexus raises $320 mln in U.S. IPO

June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd on Friday raised $320 million in an upsized initial public offering, amid increased scrutiny of Chinese companies pursuing U.S. listings.

Dada priced its IPO of 20 million American Depository shares (ADS) at $16 each, valuing it at $13.99 billion.

The firm had earlier planned to sell 16.5 million shares at a range of $15–$17 per share.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

