News & Insights

China's Dabeinong scraps stake buy in animal feed peer Aonong's controlling shareholder

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

December 26, 2023 — 02:40 am EST

Written by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's Fujian Aonong Biological Technology 603363.SS said on Tuesday Dabeinong 002385.SZ has scrapped plans to buy no less than a 51% stake in its controlling shareholder Xiamen Aonong investment.

The move was due to "major changes" in the company such as equity freeze, Aonong said in a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Separately, Dabeinong will also scrap investment in Aonong Biological assets worth up to 600 million yuan ($83.97 million), according to the filing.

($1 = 7.1455 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.