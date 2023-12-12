China's Dabeinong aims for stake in animal feed peer

News & Insights

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chinese animal feed and pig producer Beijing Dabeinong Technology 002385.SZ is seeking a no less than 51% stake in the controlling shareholder of Fujian Aonong Biological 603363.SS, both companies said on Tuesday, as the sector consolidates.

China's pig breeders and the companies that serve them have been hit by falling hog prices, shrinking demand, mounting losses and rising debts after years of rapid modernisation and aggressive expansion of herds.

Aonong has been selling off stakes in itself or in subsidiaries to raise cash, and its debt-to-equity ratio reached a hefty 8.26 in the third quarter, LSEG data showed.

In filings to Chinese bourses, the companies said negotiations will determine the exact size of any stake purchase in Xiamen Aonong investment.

Separately, Dabeinong signed a letter of intent to buy or invest in Fujian Aonong Biological assets worth up to 600 million yuan ($83.69 million).

"At present, the pig breeding industry as a whole is at a low point and the situation has continued for a long time," Dabeinong said in a filing to Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Although the hog sector has weighed on Aonong, it said other parts of the company had "better investment value".

($1 = 7.1697 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

