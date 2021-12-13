WB

China's cyberspace regulator fines Sina Weibo operator 3 mln yuan

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday it had fined the operator of Sina Weibo 3 million yuan ($470,000), saying the Chinese social media platform had repeatedly published and transmitted illegal information.

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday it had fined the operator of Sina Weibo WB.O 3 million yuan ($470,000), saying the Chinese social media platform had repeatedly published and transmitted illegal information.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official WeChat account.

($1 = 6.3671 yuan)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More