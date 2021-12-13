China's cyberspace regulator fines Sina Weibo operator 3 mln yuan

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday it had fined the operator of Sina Weibo WB.O 3 million yuan ($470,000), saying the Chinese social media platform had repeatedly published and transmitted illegal information.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official WeChat account.

($1 = 6.3671 yuan)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

