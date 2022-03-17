China's cyberspace regulator announces 2022 priorities for its clean-up campaign

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator announced on Thursday that its "clean cyberspace" campaign would have 10 main tasks in 2022, including "rectifying" companies that manage social media influencers.

The focus of the campaign will include "rectifying" multi-channel network firms, short video and livestreaming, as well as cracking down on internet rumours, according to Sheng Ronghua, deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

