China's Cyberspace Administration is conducting review of Shein -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

January 16, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China is conducting a cybersecurity review of online retailer Shein's data handling and sharing practices, the Wall Street Journal reported.

China's internet regulator is looking at how Shein handles information on its partners, suppliers and staff in China, and if the fashion company can protect such data from leaking overseas, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shein, which according to Reuters sources was valued at $66 billion in a fundraising in May, filed its planned U.S. IPO with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in November.

US Markets
Reuters
