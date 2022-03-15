China's cyber regulator sends team to social media firm Douban

Brenda Goh Reuters
SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China's cyber space regulator has sent a team to the offices of social media company Douban to make changes after it found "serious network chaos" on the company's platform, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The comment came in a brief statement on the official WeChat account of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

As Beijing steps up efforts to "clean up" the internet space, the regulator fined Douban 1.5 million yuan ($235,000) in December for unlawful release of information.

Douban is an interest-based networking site in China that lets users to form online communities and review films, books and music.

