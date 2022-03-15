China's cyber regulator sends team to social media firm Douban

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China's cyber space regulator has sent a team to the offices of social media company Douban to make changes after it found "serious network chaos" on the company's platform, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The comment came in a brief statement on the official WeChat acocunt of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

