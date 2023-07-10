China's customs require staging soybean at warehouse before passing quarantine

adds background

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's customs agency has issued a regulation for inspecting imported soybeans, it said on Monday

The regulation requires the importer to stage the soybean at specific warehouses before it gets quarantine permission to enter the domestic market.

InMay, three soybean traders told Reuters that China is increasing the rate of inspections on imported soybean cargoes and it further delayed the clearing times.

