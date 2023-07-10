News & Insights

Commodities

China's customs require staging soybean at warehouse before passing quarantine

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 10, 2023 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

adds background

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's customs agency has issued a regulation for inspecting imported soybeans, it said on Monday

The regulation requires the importer to stage the soybean at specific warehouses before it gets quarantine permission to enter the domestic market.

InMay, three soybean traders told Reuters that China is increasing the rate of inspections on imported soybean cargoes and it further delayed the clearing times.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens and Toby Chopra)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

