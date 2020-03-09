China's Ctrip says senior management to take pay cuts-internal letter

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - China's largest online travel firm Ctrip said on Monday that senior management of the company would take a pay cut of up to half their salary to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the firm, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Chairman James Liang and Chief Executive officer Jane Sun will stop taking salaries from March onwards, the letter said.

In addition, merit increases for most of its employees will also be put on hold until situation improves, the letter said.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +86 18810385187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.