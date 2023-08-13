China's CTAL sets up energy storage JV with China Energy Engineering - Tianyancha

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's battery giant CATL 300750.SZ has set up a joint venture with state-owned China Energy Engineering Corp 601868.SS with a registered capital of 10 million yuan ($1.38 million), according to corporate registration information platform Tianyancha.

The joint venture will carry businesses including energy storage technology service, smart infrastructure equipment manufacturing, according to Tianyancha.

($1 = 7.2538 Chinese yuan renminbi)

