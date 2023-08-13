News & Insights

Oil

China's CTAL sets up energy storage JV with China Energy Engineering - Tianyancha

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 13, 2023 — 09:34 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's battery giant CATL 300750.SZ has set up a joint venture with state-owned China Energy Engineering Corp 601868.SS with a registered capital of 10 million yuan ($1.38 million), according to corporate registration information platform Tianyancha.

The joint venture will carry businesses including energy storage technology service, smart infrastructure equipment manufacturing, according to Tianyancha.

($1 = 7.2538 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.