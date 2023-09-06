China's crude oil imports up 14.7% in first eight months of 2023

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in the first eight months of the year were up 14.7% from the same period last year, customs data indicated on Thursday.

Total crude imports through the period amounted to 379 million metric tons, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

