China's crude oil imports rise to 43.14 mln T in Oct- customs data

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports rose to 43.14 million tonnes in October, its first year-on-year growth since May, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

China's natural gas imports, however, fell to the lowest monthly level in two years, customs data showed.

