China's crude oil imports rise to 43.14 mln T in Oct- customs data

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 06, 2022 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports rose to 43.14 million tonnes in October, its first year-on-year growth since May, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

China's natural gas imports, however, fell to the lowest monthly level in two years, customs data showed.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
