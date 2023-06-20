News & Insights

China's crude imports from Russia surge to record in May

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

June 20, 2023 — 12:13 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May, government data showed on Tuesday, as private refiners continue to snap up sanctioned ESPO and Urals shipments at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totalled 9.71 million metric tons in May, or 2.29 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

This represented the highest level on record and a 32.4% increase on April's figure of 1.73 million bpd.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.