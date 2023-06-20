China's crude imports from Russia surge to record in May

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May, government data showed on Tuesday, as private refiners continue to snap up sanctioned ESPO and Urals shipments at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totalled 9.71 million metric tons in May, or 2.29 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

This represented the highest level on record and a 32.4% increase on April's figure of 1.73 million bpd.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

