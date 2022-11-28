China's COVID protests weigh on European shares

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Commodity-linked stocks drop on China slowdown concerns

Brenntag slides on talks to buy U.S. rival

Adler Group soars on securing deal with bondholders

Adds comment, details and updates prices

Nov 28 (Reuters) - European shares fell from three-month highs on Monday, led by losses in energy and mining stocks, as widespread and rare protests in China against stringent COVID-19 curbs sparked a wave of selling in global markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.5%, tracking a sharp decline in Asian stocks. MKTS/GLOB

China posted record-high COVID-19 infections on Monday, after a weekend of protests, raising worries about the management of the country's zero-COVID policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy.

"A widening of infections could add to supply chain interruptions, with China's problems spilling into global markets," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note to clients.

European oil stocks .SXEP tumbled 1.9% as crude prices CLc1, LCOc1 shed almost 3% on worries about the outlook for the world's biggest crude importer, while miners .SXPP fell 1.4% on the back of sliding metal prices. O/RMET/L

Other European sectors exposed to China, including automakers .SXAP and luxury, also fell in morning trade.

The benchmark STOXX 600 notched its sixth consecutive weekly gain on Friday, marking a recovery of about 15% from its September lows on hopes that the Federal Reserve will shift to smaller interest rate hike amid signs of cooling U.S. economy.

Credit Suisse's shares CSGN.S slipped 4% to a record low. The head of its Swiss unit said "some customers have withdrawn some of their money, but very few have actually closed their accounts," in an interview to a local newspaper on Sunday.

Brenntag SE BNRGn.DE fell 9% after the German chemicals distributor said it held preliminary discussions for a potential acquisition with U.S. rival Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N.

Shares of Adler Group ADJ.DE surged 61.5% after the German property firm secured a deal with bondholders over $971 million debt.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.