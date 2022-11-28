UNVR

China's COVID protests weigh on European shares

November 28, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - European shares fell from three-month highs on Monday, led by declines in energy, retail, and mining stocks, as widespread protests in China against strict COVID-19 curbs sparked a wave of selling in global markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.5% by 0802 GMT, following sharp declines in Asian stocks. MKTS/GLOB

China posted another record high COVID-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests, raising worries about the management of China's zero-COVID policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy.

European oil stocks .SXEP tumbled 2.0% as crude prices CLc1, LCOc1 shed almost 3%, while sliding metal prices weighed on miners .SXPP, which fell 1.1%.

Other European sectors exposed to China, including automakers .SXAP and luxury, also fell in early deals.

Credit Suisse's shares CSGN.S slipped 0.3% to a fresh record low. The head of its Swiss unit said "some customers have withdrawn some of their money, but very few have actually closed their accounts," in an interview to a local newspaper on Sunday.

Brenntag SE BNRGn.DE fell 7.6% after the German chemicals distributor said it held preliminary discussions for a potential acquisition with U.S. rival Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N.

