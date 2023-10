Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK said on Tuesday it might not be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations when due or within the relevant grace periods, as the country's largest private property developer grapples with debt restructuring.

