China's Country Garden posts 90% dip in 2022 core profit, record net loss

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - China's top property developer Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK said on Thursday its core profit plunged 90% in 2022 and it posted a record net loss, hurt by a sluggish property market and a debt crisis in the sector.

Country Garden said core profit, which excludes changes in the value of assets and financial instruments and foreign exchange, was 2.6 billion yuan ($377.36 million), down from 26.9 billion yuan the previous year.

It however posted a net loss of 6.1 billion yuan, a reversal from 26.8 billion yuan net profit in 2021.

Country Garden had flagged the disappointing results earlier this month, citing a drop in gross profit margin, a rise in provisions for impairments on property projects and net foreign exchange losses.

Shares of Country Garden narrowed losses slightly after the earnings results, declining 0.5% as of 0516 GMT. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI was flat.

($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

