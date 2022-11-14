China's Country Garden plans $500 mln share sale to refinance offshore debt

November 14, 2022 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK said on Tuesday it plans to sell HK$3.92 billion ($500 million) worth of shares in a share placement, raising capital to refinance existing offshore indebtedness and for general working capital.

The Guangdong-based company plans to sell 1.463 billion shares, representing 5.66% of the enlarged share capital, to third-party investors at HK$2.68 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The issue price represents a 17.79% discount to Monday's close of HK$3.26 per share. UBS and J.P. Morgan are the placing agents.

($1 = 7.8364 Hong Kong dollars)

