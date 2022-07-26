China's Country Garden plans $360 mln share sale to refinance debt

Adds context, share reaction

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd 2007.HK said on Wednesday it plans to raise HK$2.83 billion ($360.23 million) from a share sale, raising proceeds for refinancing existing offshore debt, general working capital and future development purposes.

The announcement sent shares of the developer and the wider property sector tumbling on the Hong Kong bourse.

The transaction came after a rally in property stocks earlier this week following reports Beijing plans a real estate fund worth up to $44 billion to help developers resolve a crippling debt crisis.

Chinese property developers have been scrambling to raise funds offshore as liquidity dried up following last year's debt crunch.

Country Garden, the nation's top developer by sales, will issue 870 million new shares, or 3.62% of the enlarged share capital, at HK$3.25 each, to professional and institutional investors in the sale, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The issue price represents a 12.63% discount to Tuesday's close of HK$3.72 each, it added. UBS is the placing agent.

Country Garden's shares plummeted over 13% to HK$3.23 on Wednesday's early trading, after gaining 18.5% in the previous two sessions.

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI dropped over 5%.

($1 = 7.8492 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.