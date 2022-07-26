China's Country Garden plans $360 mln share sale to refinance debt

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd 2007.HK said on Wednesday it plans to raise HK$2.83 billion ($360.23 million) from a share sale, raising proceeds for refinancing existing offshore debt, general working capital and future development purposes.

The Chinese property developer will issue 870 million new shares, or 3.62% of the enlarged share capital, at HK$3.25 each, to professional and institutional investors in the share sale, the developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The issue price represents a 12.63% discount to Tuesday's close of HK$3.72 each, it added. UBS is the placing agent.

($1 = 7.8492 Hong Kong dollars)

